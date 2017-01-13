Carrick-on-Suir solar farm planning decision due in early February

Tipperary Co. Council is to decide in early February on a planning application seeking permission to develop a solar power renewable energy farm close to Carrick-on-Suir.

Solar Sense Ltd is requesting the green light from the planning authority to construct 32,000 square metres of solar panels on ground mounted frames on a site in the townlands of Ballynagrana and Deeparklodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

It is also seeking permission to construct 6 inverters housed in three units, a 20kv sub-station, security fencing, a new entrance onto the public road, CCTV underground cable ducts including cable and ducts along the public road to the entrance of the existing Deerpark substation at Deeparklodge.

According to Tipperary Co. Council, a Nutra Impact Statement has been lodged with the planning application and Solar Sense is seeking planning permission for 10 years for the development.

The Council will decide whether to grant or refuse the application on February 9.

