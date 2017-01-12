Snow turns the Comeraghs above Clonmel into a winter wonderland

The forecasters got it right and snow fell across much of the country today.

While the north-west and west may have got most of the winter weather, Tipperary also got its white covering, if on a smaller scale.

Certainly in the higher areas arounds Clonmel it turned into a winter wonderland on Thursday afternoon, especially in the Comeraghs.

These photographs by John D Kelly gave an indication of how glorious our countryside can be in such weather.

Local cyclist Barry Meehan from Clonmel won't let a shower of snow stop his daily cycle up Tickincor in the Comeragh mountains behind Clonmel.

Kristine and Lily Plaude from Clonmel enjoying the snow fall in the mountains.

Sheep grazing in the snow on the Comeragh mountains.

A light covering of snow on the Comeraghs