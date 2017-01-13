Help Louise and Brian win a dream wedding!

A loved-up Clonmel couple are appealing for your support to win a €35,000 dream wedding!

Louise Fortune and Brian O’Gorman are in the running to top an online poll to win a chance to be in the final of the Wedding Journal Show dream wedding competition.

The engaged couple need your votes in the Fun Fiancé Selfie competition to become a finalist to win a €35,000 wedding.

The photo with the most likes and comments combined will win the Wedding Journal Show social media wildcard entry to be in with the chance to win a €35,000 wedding - so get sharing, tagging and voting on Facebook!

The couple in the winning photo must attend the Dublin Show on Sunday, January 15, at the Citywest Complex onstage for the live final with the other finalists!

To vote for Louise and Brian click here!