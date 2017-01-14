Abbott to showcase innovation at BT Young Scientists

Abbott Ireland are delighted to announce their attendance at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS on Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th January.

The BT Young Scientist event has being taking place for 53 years and in 2016 alone approximately 4,500 students from 396 schools entered over 2,000 projects for the Exhibition.

Since 1965, over three quarters of a million people have visited the Young Scientist Exhibition.

Ciaran Corcoran, Site Director, ADD Longford said - “At Abbott, we share a passion for breakthrough invention, and through our participation at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and our other STEM programmes like Abbott Family Science, we can share that passion with our local communities. We believe that by sparking the interest of young people early in life, we can provide a foundation for the next generation of scientific leaders to shape the future of innovation.

Abbott serves the Irish market with a diverse range of health care products including diagnostics, medical devices and nutritionals products. In Ireland, Abbott employs almost 3,000 people across 10 sites. We have six manufacturing facilities located in Clonmel, Cootehill, Donegal, Longford and Sligo and a third party manufacturing management operation in Sligo.

Abbott has commercial and support operations in Dublin and shared services in Dublin and Westport. We have been operating in Ireland since 1946.