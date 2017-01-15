Fethard Athletic Club honours former athletes

Congratulations to former athletes John Shortall, Noreen Sheehy and Joe Kenny who, for services rendered, were inducted as life members of Fethard Athletic Club at the club’s Christmas Party held recently in Clonacody House.

John Shortall was Tipperary and Munster senior javelin champion and silver medallist in the NACAI All Ireland track and field championships held in Shillelagh in Co. Wicklow in 1972. Joe Kenny was Tipperary 100mtr champion at juvenile level and has an All Ireland relay medal won down in Newcastle in the early seventies, amongst his many other achievements.

Noreen (Harrington) Sheehy has competed at adult level in cross country and road events for many years and is now in her second period as club treasurer, her first being back in the late eighties. Her most memorable occasion was wearing the Fethard singlet with pride in Evere in Belgium at their International Cross Country races in the company of her sister Josephine.

Down through the years these people have been stood firmly with the club and are always ready to give help and assistance when required. Our club’s vice-chairman, Franny Tyrrell, made the presentations of specially designed medallions on the night. The Fethard Athletic club is proud to have the honour of saying thanks as a small token of our application. The event concluded with plenty of chat and shared memories, accompanied with high tea served by Helen Carrigan at Clonacody House, with a festive roaring fire in the sitting room which added to the occasion and the festivities.

A belated thanks to all our club supporters for their help and contributions made at our recent annual church gate collection, which was a great success.

On the Sunday before Christmas we held our now famous Santa Run in aid of the Childrens Ward at South Tipperary General Hospital. We were delighted with the huge turnout and we will shortly be making our presentation to the Childrens Ward when accounts are finalised.

At the County Tipperary indoor event held in Nenagh, the club took seven medals in the Masters. Bernard Feery won the 800 meters, 1500 meters, and came third in the 3000 meters, in his last days in this category.

Miceál McCormack won gold in the 200 meters walk in a personal best, taking three minutes off his time. He also came second in the shot, 35lb weight and the sixty meter sprint .