Phones most coveted tech item for Tipp "Tweenagers"

Consumer electronics brand Alba, exclusive to Argos, has revealed how “tweenagers” are rejecting TV for tablets and other mobile, as they become the most mobile-centric generation ever.

Children, aged 7 up to teenage, are flush with pocket money which they are spending on tech items like phones and tablets. The survey found that the days of tweens being glued to the TV are over, as interest shifts considerably to smaller and smaller screens. So much so, that demand among this group for mobile phones (57.1%) and tablets (21.4%) is more than 10 times that of TVs (7.1%).

Mobile phones top the league for “tweenagers”. Argos reports that sim-free mobile sales are up by over 50%, as pay-as-you-go deals become more competitive and consumers take to sim-free options. Tipperary tweens are using devices to consume traditional media, play interactive and educational games, and engage with friends online.

The importance of being constantly connected is evident, with 35.7% taking their phone to school and 28.6% switching on as soon as they wake up. In fact, the mobile phone is now the most common item inhabiting a pre-teen’s backpack.