Stolen property worth more than €150,000 recovered in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow

Tipperary was one of three counties where stolen property worth more than €150,000 was recovered in a garda operation over the past two days.

The property recovered included power tools, machinery, trailers, ornaments, antiques and bicycles.

The seizures were part of Operation Thor.

Parts of counties Kilkenny and Carlow were also included in the operation.

The area of Tipperary involved centred around Moyne.

As part of the operation, gardaí from Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow conducted a number of searches on Thursda and Friday.

Searches were carried out in Carlow town, Urlingford, Freshford, Castlecomer, Cuffs Grange in Co Kilkenny and Moyne in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí said a large volume of suspected stolen property was recovered as part of this operation, with early estimates putting the value at in excess of €150,000.

No one was arrested during the course of these searches and investigations are ongoing.