Cashel student takes part in Young Scientists' Competition

Caoimhe Perdue, Cashel and Sadhbh Leamy, Thurles were one of two groups from the Ursuline Convent, Thurles, who participated in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS last week.

More than 4,000 students entered projects and then 550 projects were chosen to showcase at the exhibition . This was the 53rd annual exhibition which aims at promoting science, engineering, maths and technology amongst young people. It encourages young people to be creative, innovative and helps them to find new ways to address the rapidly changing world we now live in.

The title of Caoimhe and Sadhbh’s project was "Fastest Fingers First- Do texters pay the price?" The girls carried out a number of tests to determine whether texting affected finger dexterity in a positive or a negative way.