Special brother JJ inspires Lucy to cut her hair for LauraLynn

Nine year old Lucy Ryan from Monard on the Tipperary/Limerick border has raised a huge €2532.49 by doing a sponsored haircut to help support LauraLynn, Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice.

“My twin brother JJ is a very special boy and I cut my hair to help raise money for special children like him,” said Lucy.

“LauraLynn is a great place to stay as a family so I picked them as my charity. My hair was really long and I also donated 16" to the Rapunzel foundation to make wigs for sick children.”

Lucy’s brother JJ has Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and is profoundly deaf. The family receives respite and support from LauraLynn that is the only dedicated children’s hospice in Ireland.

“As parents we are immensely proud of Lucy for donating her hair to the Rapunzel foundation and for raising money for the LauraLynn foundation who have been so supportive to us giving us respite as a family,” said Lucy’s father James.

LauraLynn provide a holistic hospice care service, which embraces all the family. Services include: symptom management; music and play therapy, psychological support, family and sibling camps, short breaks and end of life care. The care service ensures that children with exceptional and life-limiting conditions and their families can have the nursing, practical, emotional and bereavement support that they need.

Whilst they cannot change a child’s diagnosis, they can change the quality of a child’s life and their families. They focus on making the most of short and precious lives and celebrating and creating memories to last a lifetime.

Breda Cuddihy from LauraLynn says Lucy is very inspirational. “There is something uniquely special about children helping other children. In this case it is all the more special as Lucy’s twin JJ avails of the supports offered at LauraLynn.

"Lucy can be incredibly proud of herself for choosing to make a difference to help her brother as well as all the sick children and their families that we provide care for in LauraLynn.

"The future is brighter for everyone when kindness is nurtured at such an early age. Since opening in September 2011, more than 300 children and their families have availed of LauraLynn services. All services are provided free of charge to families in need thanks to generosity of many individuals like Lucy, communities and companies all over Ireland.”

It costs €5.2m to keep LauraLynn’s Children’s Hospice open, €3.5m of which is generated through fundraised income. You can help by donating online at www.lauralynn.ie or text LAURALYNN to 50300 to donate €4.