Carrick-on-Suir GAA club's annual awards night is on Saturday

St. Molleran’s GAA Club's annual awards night takes place in Maggie Dunne's Bar in Carrickbeg this Saturday, January 21.

The celebration will kick off with showing a video of the "St. Molleran’s Goes GAA-Ga" variety show in the Carraig Hotel in early December.

The following 2016 club awards will be presented: Intermediate Hurler of the Year, Junior Hurler of the Year, Minor Hurler of the Year, Player of the Past and Club Person of the Year. DJ Manso will provide the music entertainment.

