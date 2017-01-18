Cahir author to give hometown university course

Educator and author Dr. Anthony M. O’ Halloran has been appointed by the Department of Adult and Continuing Education, University College Cork to deliver a short course on the humanities and social sciences in Cahir this spring.

The course will run over eight Tuesdays at 7.30 pm commencing on January 31st in the parish offices, Church Street, Cahir. The course is titled; Becoming comfortable with confusion: understanding great thinkers past and present. Students will receive a certificate of attendance on completion of this course. There are no examinations or assessments.

This is the first occasion that University College Cork has offered such a course in Cahir.

Enquiries shortcourses@ucc.ie please?