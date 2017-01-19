Tipp Town jobs group to host forum with elected representives

The Jobs for Tipp group have confirmed that the next public meeting will take place on Monday, February 6 at 7.30pm at the Tipperary Excel.

The meeting will be a questions and answers forum giving the public an opportunity to put their questions to the panal of Tipperary TD's and councillors in regards to creating jobs in Tipperary town.

Many TD's and councillors have confirmed their attendance on the night and the Jobs for Tipp group are looking for great support from the local business community and the public to attend on the night..

All questions need to be sent to the Jobs for Tipp committee, prior to the event, to prevent repetitive enquiries and to create an efficient productive forum. The public are asked to send in their questions before the deadline, January 30th, to give enough time to prepare for the forum on February 6. Please send your questions to mrn.walsh@gmail.com. 087 453 8698. before January 30th and your attendance will be required at the forum.

The Jobs for Tipp group are currently working on meetings with the Tipperary County Council and the IDA to invoke action to help Tipperary town.

They have also contacted local primary and secondary schools to get involved and to see how they see their futures. On the night the students will be presenting their ideas and efforts and there will be prizes given to the best primary entry and secondary school entry. The main prizes are two laptop computers with speakers sponsored by members of Jobs for Tipp.

"Our goal is to keep focused on jobs for Tipperary town and for action to be taken in this regard from Tipperary County Council and our public representatives," said Maureen Walsh, Jobs for Tipp Committee member. "Widening the net to engage with local schools and to create more awareness of the plight of Tipperary town is also important for the future generations. We already have the support of the Tipperary Town Action group and welcome any other groups or citizens to join our cause to create jobs in Tipperary town and help with its success."

