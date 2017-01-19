Well known South Tipperary family business on the market

The chance to buy a home, a local shop business, and a filling station in a quaint Tipperary village setting just south of the M8 is available, all-in, guide €300,000.

It’s trading well — and the property is immaculate.

The offer is at Ballylooby village, near Clogheen, the Vee, Cahir, and Ballyporeen. It has been run for the last 30 years by the Burke family.

Vendor is Niall Burke, whose father ran it for the first 12 years, and his mother continued to run the business until she retired at age 75.

Now, Burkes is set to leave family hands, and estate agent Patrick Caplice is marketing it, guiding the property on a half-acre in the village at €300,000. He describes the business as well-run and “thriving”.

Burke says - “As you know villages around the country are dying due to lack of local businesses, which is very sad to see” — he’s keen to hand it on as a going concern, saying there’s a community lifestyle to be enjoyed as a local grocer.

Burkes’ package includes a petrol filling station with forecourt, not tied to any oil supplier and with new fuel pumps and POS system, a large garage suitable for a mechanic, shop with CCTV and alarm, plus a spotless three-bed two storey home with gardens private patio.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to have a thriving family business complete with family home, on the Cahir-Clogheen Rd, five minutes from the M8,” says Mr Caplice.

Details: Patrick Caplice Auctioneer 052 7441514 / 087 2247453 pat@caplice.ie