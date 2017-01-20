Selling agents confident that former Clonmel supermarket building will be sold or let this year

Kieran Moynihan of joint selling agents Moynihan Curran says he's confident that the former SuperValu building in Market Place, Clonmel will be sold or let this year.

"Since the start of the marketing campaign we have very good interest in the building, with a number of top quality retailers in particular inspecting it", he stated.

He said that the convenience store offering in the town centre was weak and this was an opportunity for some company to grasp.

Contrary to a report last week Ramcoll, the company which owns a number of units in Market Place, hasn't purchased the former SuperValu store, which was the anchor tenant in the shopping area.

The store, which was previously owned by Superquinn, closed this time last year with the loss of 46 jobs.

Blogger Fenella Fox says 'Market Place is waiting for the kiss of life'

Moynihan Curran say that the large purpose-built former supermarket property has 3,616 square metres (38,992 square feet) of accommodation, split over three levels, and is suitable for a number of high-end retail uses, and possible sub-division if required, and subject to planning permission.

The entire site occupies 3,120 square metres (0.77 acres) and is of modern construction, with a large open-plan ground floor retail area.

Private offices and back-of-house and ancillary accommodation includes a staff canteen, staff changing areas and toilets, which are provided at upper floor level at the Emmet Street side of the property.

Moynihan Curran say it also enjoys the benefits of a dedicated town centre enclosed rear service yard of 308 square metres (3,315 square feet) and which is accessed via Richmond Road, adjoining the post office.

Clonmel retail precinct could be 'new Kildare Village'