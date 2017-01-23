€100,000 in community funding to honour memory of Dr. Tony Ryan

The Tony Ryan Fund for Tipperary, a donor advised fund at The Community Foundation for Ireland has announced a new funding opportunity of €100,000 for Tipperary.

The Tony Ryan Trust was established in December 2009 by the estate of the late Tony Ryan, a Tipperary native, successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The Tony Ryan Fund for Tipperary was established by the Trust under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Ireland.

The Trust has provided €1million in funding over a two year period to organisations that seek to improve the life experience of Children and Young People from birth to age 26 living in County Tipperary.

The fund awards grants to initiatives that support children and young people to reach their potential, with a focus on community programmes that have proven evidence behind them and putting a large emphasis on training local trainers in implementing and extending these programmes, ensuring the benefit of The Tony Ryan Fund for Tipperary will be maximized and continued into the future.

Tina Roche, CEO of The Community Foundation for Ireland, paying homage to Tony Ryan’s legacy commented:

“Tony Ryan loved Tipperary and was active and innovative in his approach to supporting his native county.

“The Community Foundation for Ireland is delighted to continue facilitating these grants and congratulates the Tony Ryan Trust for making this great investment in the children and young people of County Tipperary.”

This year marks the third wave of grant making by the Tony Ryan Fund.

The Fund is inviting applications from community and voluntary organisations undertaking community initiatives promoting a sense of belonging within the community.

As the funds focus is on children and young people, priority will be given to projects that seek to engage youth in the community and increase their overall sense of belonging.

The fund is now open for applications and will close at the end of January 2017.

Full criteria and the online application form are available at www.coomunityfoundation.ie