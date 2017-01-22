Brian wins student of the year award

Almost 1,000 students graduated recently at the IT Tralee graduation ceremonies at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee.

During the ceremonies four graduates of the BSc Agricultural Science and BSc Agricultural Engineering courses were presented with Outstanding Student of Year awards by Dairymaster.

One of those students was Brian Melbourne from Giantsgrave, Clonmel, who graduated with a BSc (Honours) in Agricultural Science and Agricultural Engineering.

Growing up he had a keen interest in agriculture and machinery and is a member of Macra na Feirme.

His career plans are to progress within design engineering in the agricultural engineering sector.

Dr. John Daly, Research and Innovation Manager at Dairymaster, who presented the awards said "our objective is to make dairy farming more profitable, enjoyable and sustainable through the use of science and technology.

We believe it is very important to recognise and drive excellence in the future generations in the Ag industry.”

Dr. Patrick Carney, Head of Department in Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at IT Tralee paid tribute to Dairymaster for their sponsorship of the awards and their ongoing support for the Institute.

"The Outstanding Student of the Year award focuses on showcasing excellence among our Agricultural Science and Engineering students.

I congratulate the four recipients of these prestigious awards and wish them well in their future studies and careers".