Tipperary Local Enterprise Office invites entries for National Enterprise Awards

This year’s National Enterprise Awards will take place in Dublin on Thursday, 25 May at The Mansion House, Dublin and Local Enterprise Office Tipperary is now organising the County Competition to identify Tipperary’s leading micro enterprises.

The County Winner will go forward to represent Tipperary in the Regional Final competing against Clare, Limerick and Kerry with a view to progressing to the National Final which carries a prize fund of up to €50,000.

The County Enterprise Awards has been running since 1997 and celebrates the success of Ireland’s small firms.

This year marks the third year of the unified Tipperary competition and last year’s winner was Thurles based firm Savvy Kitchens.

At County level, the Local Enterprise Office is offering a cash prize fund of €7,000 in addition to commemorative trophies and certificates for the winners.

Entry is by standard application form supported by a business plan and the closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 17 February.

From the County to National stages the competition is adjudicated using a standard criteria and marking system.

This year’s County Final will take place on Thursday 9 March at Brú Ború Cashel and will be one of the key events during Local Enterprise Week Tipperary which starts on Sunday 5 with the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur National final.

Eligible businesses will employ ten or less staff and previous County winners may re-enter.

All businesses must have been in receipt of Measure 1 (grant) Support or Measure 2 Soft Supports. Companies that have received support by way of feasibility studies or R&D assistance from other agencies are not excluded.

Previous County winners have attested to the value and benefits of winning such as extensive PR, networking and linkages as well as the prestige, credibility and recognition attached to the awards.

If you would like more information or an entry form for the National Enterprise Awards please contact the Madeline Ryan 0761 06 6553 or email leo@tipperarycoco.ie

The Local Enterprise Office is funded by the Irish Government and by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020. Let’s talk business!