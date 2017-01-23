Cashel students support 'Living Links'

TY students in Cashel Community school who run the school bank “The Think Big Bank” in conjunction with AIB, Cashel, held a very successful coffee morning in AIB on Tuesday, December 20. Under the guidance of AIB student officer Aisling Ely students organised this coffee morning to help raise awareness and funding for the organisation “Living Links” which supports those bereaved by suicide. Many thanks to all who came along, over €1,000 was raised for the organisation.

Pictured above at the coffee morning are Michael Egan, Treasurer Living Links, John Gallagher, Principal Cashel Community School, Aisling Ely, AIB Student Officer, Deirdre Reddan, Teacher CCS, Denis Dudley Head of AIB Tipperary, Margaret Moore, Deputy Principal Cashel CS, Barbara Dunne, Manager AIB Cashel along with students from Transition year.

Learn more about Living Links here.