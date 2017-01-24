Cahir Older Persons' Party a great success

The 17th Annual Cahir Older Persons’ Party was a fantastic success again this year!

The party took place in Cahir House Hotel last Friday, January 20.

A call was put out over the last couple of weeks to invite all Senior Citizens to attend the ever-popular Senior Citizens Party.

The event now in its 17th year is organised by three good friends, Peter Butler, Pascal O’Dwyer and Bill Coffey along with Cahir District Gardai and it takes place in Cahir House Hotel.

Older Persons Party Organisers - the 3 Amigos are Peter Butler, Bill Coffey and Pascal O’Dwyer

Many people turned up on the night where there was singing by ‘The Sheehans’, Inspector Eddie Golden as well as some Transition Year students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh. There was lots of Irish dancing and dancing by the guests too and there was lovely soup, sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks served to all. There was so many spot prizes that there seemed to be one for every person present!

TY Students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh sang for the Older Persons Party L to R: Lorraine Burke, Kevin O’Connor, Caoimhe Ryan, Shane Davis and Alannah Donaghy.

Special guests on the night were Superintendent Paul O’Driscoll and Mayor of the Clonmel Cahir District Cllr Andy Moloney who launched the event.

Donal & Josie Barrett attended Cahir Garda District Older Persons Party.

On hand to help on the night were members of Cahir Fire Service, Red Cross, Cahir Scout Group, Cahir River Search & Rescue and the always at hand Transition Year Students. Transport was arranged for those who needed it so that the guests, who came from many of the surrounding areas along with neighbours and friends, enjoyed the evening immensely.

Members of An Garda helping on the night were L to R- Sgt. Brendan Franklin, Gda Philip O’Sullivan, Gda Arezoo Khazouiee, Superintendent Paul O’Driscoll, Inspector Edmund Golden and Gda Louise Lordan.