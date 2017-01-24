Tickets for "Legally Blonde" musical in Carrick-on-Suir go on sale on February 13

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members are busy rehearsing at the moment to bring the adventures of glamorous lawyer Elle Woods to the stage of the Strand Theatre in the musical comedy "Legally Blonde".

The stage adaption of the hit Hollywood movie will be the Society's 109th production. It opens at the Strand on Saturday, March 4 and will run until the following Saturday, March 11. Tickets go on sale at the Theatre's box office on Monday, February 13.

