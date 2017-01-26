Carrick-on-Suir school award HSE health flag

Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Suir has become the first post primary school in South Tipperary to be awarded the Healthy Ireland Health Promoting Schools Flag.

The flag was presented to the girls secondary school on Tuesday, January 17.

The Healthy Ireland Health Promoting Schools (HPS) Flag is awarded by the HSE to schools as an acknowledgement of their work towards improving the health of their school communities.

The HPS supports schools to focus on health and wellbeing and involves all members of the school community.

Students, staff, parents and guardians were consulted and surveyed between January and May 2015 to identify priority changes they wanted made to improve the school community's health and environment and a two year action plan was rolled out to address them.

A HPS coordinator and HPS team in the school led the campaign supported by the school principal, board of management and the wider school community.

Positive changes carried out in the school include the installation of drinking water facilities, updating of the school's healthy eating policy, improvements to students locker facilities and an increase in seating at lunchtimes for all students.

Scoil Mhuire also improved its communications to the local community through news on it website and in local newspapers. The school is also working to improve its outdoor grounds.

A report and photos on Healthy Living Week at Scoil Mhuire that concluded last Friday will be published in The Nationalist next week.