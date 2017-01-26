Killurney national school marks retirement of Cecily Purcell

A celebration marking almost four decades of dedicated teaching service was held in Killurney recently.

Tbe event marked the retirement of Mrs Cecily Purcell from her position of schol principal at Killurney national school.

Cecily has spent her whole teaching career, amounting to 39 years teaching in Killurney NS. She has been principal of this two teacher school for the past 21 years. The evening was hosted by newly appointed principal Mrs Tanya O Brien.PP Fr Carey performed a beautiful ceremony. There were speeches from past pupils Kate Meagher, Charles Shanahan and Sean Allison. Past staff member Phil Burke and chairperson of parents Association Catherine Brunnock also delivered very emotional farewell speeches. Cecily and Rebecca Purcell spoke on behalf of the Purcell family.