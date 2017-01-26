'Play Rugby' initiative at Cashel School

Rugby coach Matt Brown is currently teaching fourth class at St John the Baptist BNS the basics of rugby and the boys are loving the experience!

The Aldi Play Rugby initiative provides equipment, tools and a training course for teachers, coaches and parents in schools across the country.The IRFU will have over 100 Community Rugby Officers providing over 63,000 coaching support hours guiding teachers, coaches and parents through the process of introducing a non-contact rugby programme to schools for children between the ages of 6 to 14.

Pictured above at a rugby session in St John the Baptist BNS are - Back row: Konrad Janasek, Liam O’Leary, Matt Brown, Filip Adamczak, Cezary Gibalski.

Front row: Tommy O’Reilly, Mihail Atanasov Mihaylov, Johnny Delaney, Guilherme Pereira Silva.