Funds allocated for work on Ardfinnan Bridge

€800,000 has been allocated for works on Ardfinnan Bridge by the government.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed the funding allocation of €800,000 for Ardfinnan Bridge and a further €330,000 for the R498 Latteragh Upgrade.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after Minister Shane Ross confirmed to him that Tipperary County Council is set to receive a total allocation of €18,460,304 for the restoration and maintenance of Regional and Local Roads as well as Bridge Safety initiatives:

“Certainly the news that Ardfinnan Bridge is set to receive €800,000 is great news although I hope that the County Council will finally listen to what the people of Ardfinnan are actually looking for from that money” said Deputy McGrath.

€203, 638 has been allocated for the Old Bridge in Carrick on Suir as well as €75,000 for Clonbeg Bridge and €96,000 for Newcastle Bridge.