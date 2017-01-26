Two Fethard students awarded Gaeltacht Scholarships

Well done to Mark Hayde, Saucestown and Emma Cronin, Coleman who are this year’s recipients of two Gaeltacht Scholarships sponsored by the school’s Parents’ Association.

Mark and Emma have both applied for a Gaeltacht Course in Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry.

The two Patrician Presentation 5th Year pupils are photographed above with Mr Michael O’Sullivan (School Principal), Mrs Pamela O’Donnell (Chairperson of the Parents’ Association), Mark Hayde, Emma Cronin, and Ms Megan Raggett (Irish Teacher).