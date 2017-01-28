€1,600 Cheque presented to STGH

Training ground activities have resumed for Fethard Athletic Club with sessions held in Fethard Community Field on Monday nights at 7pm and in Killusty Soccer Field on Wednesday nights also at 7pm.

Registration fees are now due and members are reminded to contact any committee member immediately to insure that our health and safety regulations are met. Due to a new practice of Tipperary A.A.I. all athletes must be registered before any entries will be accepted. As a result our hands are tied with regards to this matter and we are also obliged to implement the same regulation – so if you’re not registered you can’t run. Membership fees will be made known to all athletes.

Silvers won

Last week end we had our fair share of the spoils at the Munster Indoor Championships held at Nenagh track, with Bernard Feery coming away with two silver medals in the 800 metre and 500 metre, and Miceál taking two silver also in the shot and 28lb weight.

The competition was a cauldron of talent with competition at fever pitch. It now appears that, the older it gets the hotter it gets. Imagine six in the Over-70 60 metre race and five in the Over-65 event.

We concluded our Santa Run business on last Monday with a visit to South Tipperary General Hospital to present a cheque for €1,600, proceeds of our last run, to go towards the benefit of the Childrens Ward which was gratefully appreciated.

At the present time, we notice many people out exercising on the roads around town and we openly invite them to contact any club person and have a chat to see if they would like to join us in our organised training, suitable for both fitness and leisure. On Monday last we introduced athletics into the National School, which hopefully will inspire a new generation of runners in the parish.