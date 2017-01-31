Tipperary volunteers seek perfect match

A matchmaking service that could be very beneficial to communities throughout the county is on standby to make all the arrangements.

This service has over 1,400 people on its books but they are not seeking a service of the Lisdoonvarna variety of matchmaking for couples in search of love.

This large group of people of all ages are all on the books of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre who want to find suitable match ups for 1,400 volunteers who are offering their services free of charge to organisations, sporting clubs, social community groups,cultural or any group seeking the helping hand that a volunteer can give.

“We are there to make that link up possible, placing the 1,400 people we have in the community where they can have an enormous impact volunteering for different groups,” said Derek Fanning, manager of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre.

The Volunteer Centre has appealed to organisations to come forward and access the volunteers that they have on their books.

“We are basically there to help community groups to find the right person. With 1,400 plus Tipperary based volunteers on our system many of whom are actively looking to volunteer, we are asking community based organisations in the county wishing to source volunteers to get in contact with us” said Mr Fanning.

“Our free service will advertise your volunteer vacancy with a view to sourcing a suitable volunteer from our database to fill it.” he said.

Mr Fanning said he has seen first-hand the value that volunteers add at a local level. He believes there is a serious amount of potential just waiting to be unleashed if local organisations partner with the volunteer centre to tap into it.

“With skillsets ranging from business administration and IT to sports coaching and music there is a high probability that we have the people that organisations are looking for” he said.

The volunteer centre also offers advice on all aspects of best practices in volunteering.

The centre can assist organisations develop a volunteer policy and guide them through the process of Garda Vetting and help them handle other issues related to volunteering..

“With hands on experience serving organisations in South Tipperary for over eight years our services have now expanded countywide and we want to make volunteering accessible to all. To do that however we need to know the volunteer opportunities you can provide. Maybe there is a specific role that you would like a volunteer to perform, please let us know. Volunteers can make a real difference” he said.

The volunteer service was established in Clonmel eight years ago s to serve South Tipperary before the office was moved to Cahir.

Last year the office moved to Cashel and became the Tipperary Volunteer Centre with responsibility for all of the county.

To find out more information organisation can email info@volunteertipperary.ie or call 062-64775 during business hours. People are also welcome to call to the volunteer office on Chapel Lane in Cashel which is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 4:45pm closing 12:30pm to 1:15pm for lunch.