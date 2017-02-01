Clonmel company is finalist at national business awards

A company based at the Questum Enterprise Centre in Ballingarrane, Clonmel, is a finalist in the Small Firms Association (SFA) National Small Business Awards at the RDS in Dublin today, Wednesday.

EireChrom, which also has a facility at Mahon in Cork, has grown rapidly to become Ireland’s recognised market leader in the highly specialised area of mass spectrometry - an advanced separations science technique that has both quantitative and qualitative uses within the chemical analysis and life science sectors.

Established in 2013, the company's services include chromatography, column and chemistries, mass spectrometry, method development, sample preparation, training and consultancy, and research and development.

The markets it serves include bio-pharmaceuticals, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, environmental testing, food and beverage testing and forensic toxicology.

Last year it won the Outstanding Small Business in Ireland Award, presented by the Small Firms Association.

Its accolades also include Young Leader of the Year at last year's Irish Laboratory Awards.

Today's National Small Business Showcase will be officially opened by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Speaking ahead of the event SFA Chair, Sue O’Neill said “Following an intensive judging process in the SFA National Small Business Awards, the 33 finalist companies are from a wide range of business sectors, from 13 different counties and collectively employ 636 people.

These companies are demonstrating ‘best in class’ entrepreneurship, innovation and achievement within small enterprises in Ireland.”

She continued, “Small companies (which we define as employing less than 50 people) make up 98% of all businesses and we are present in every city, town and village in the country.

Together we employ half of the private sector workforce – some 800,000 people -highlighting our collective impact.”