Carrick-on-Suir schools get taste for healthy living

Cookery demonstrations, exercise competitions, a lunchtime walk and quizzes were among the packed programme of events students at Scoil Mhuire Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir took part in for Healthy Living Week.

Teachers and students participated in the week of activities that ran from January 16 to 20.

Events included cookery demonstrations with Carrick born chef Lucy Parle, competitions to identify fruit and vegetables, making fruit smoothie drinks, exercise contests, quizzes, yoga classes and an outdoor lunchtime Golden Mile walk.

Students also attended talks on nutrition and health given by guest speakers and qualified practitioners. A food pyramid display was set up in the entrance hall for the week.

The healthy schools programme is supported by the Department of Education & Skills, which works closely with school staff supplying information, guidelines and recommendations, which are actively promoted and updated by the schools.

