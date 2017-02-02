Sales of new cars falling in Tipperary

The number of new cars sold in Tipperary in the first month of this year has fallen compared to last year, according to The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI)

Official 171 car sales figures for January show a drop of more than 3%.

In January 2016 1,235 new cars were sold in Tipperary. This year that fell to 1,195.

The drop is higher than the national average.

Car sales figures across Ireland for the month of January show that 171 registrations are -1.7% (39,019) compared to January 2016 (39,722). Light Commercials are currently -2.4% (6,394) compared to January last year (6,555), while HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are -6.3% (456) for January in comparison to the same time last year (487).

The SIMI/DoneDeal Report highlights the strong economic performance of the Motor Industry last year, with growth in registration figures seen across all counties along with the upbeat nature of business confidence and investment reflected in commercial vehicles despite a softening of the market towards the latter half of 2016.

To view the full 2016 SIMI Motor Industry Review in association with DoneDeal visit SIMI.ie