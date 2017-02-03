Tipperary welcome for Minister's positive reaction to roads proposal

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed cross-party and government support for the Rural Independent Group’s Dáil Motion on Roads and Roads Funding which was initiated earlier this week.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Transport Shane Ross described the Motion as containing constructive and very pragmatic proposals:

“I was delighted to see our Motion receive considerable support from right across the political spectrum. It certainly gave me an opportunity to highlight the urgent need to address so many of the on-going concerns about roads and road safety in County Tipperary.

“We were told that by the Minister that on a conservative basis, expenditure of €580 million per annum is needed to keep the regional and local road network in a steady state condition.

“Unfortunately we are €250 million below of the required amount.

“I stressed to the Minister that we must not adopt a penny wise, pound foolish approach on this matter. Under investment in roads is one area that will practically double and treble the costs of future maintenance works.

“I am delighted however to not the initial investments in a number of Road Safety works in County Tipperary for 2017 which will include:

• 1. R691-2 Quinlans Cross,Fussough, Dualla, €30,000.00 .

2. L1156-1 Toem Village, €45,000.00

3. R438 / L1084-0 / L5042-0 Fortmoy Junction, €100,000.00

4. L-3604-0 Pallas Road, Borrisoleigh, €40,000.00

5. Tipperary Outerath, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, €40,000.00

6. R515 Lisobehane, €60,000.00

7. R438 / R489 Walsh Park Junction Upgrade, €35,000.00

8. Boffanna ditch removal, €8,000.00

9. R-433-0026 Clonmore Village ,€40,000.00 to improve sightlines

10. R505 Knockavilla €10,000.00 for Improved signage,

11. LP-2107-1 The Commons ,€8,000.00 for signs to remind drivers what speed they are travelling at

12. L-2128-0 Ballymalone, Ballina, to set back the existing land boundaries, €75,000.00

13. R660 A raised roundabout was constructed at this junction on the R660 and a local urban road approx. 10 years ago , €75,000.00

”I will certainly be holding the Minister to account on this matter and will continue to highlight the immediate need to improve and upgrade so many of the primary and secondary roads in rural Ireland but particularly in County Tipperary,” concluded Deputy McGrath.