New York to Tipperary - chef returns to his hometown with new restaurant

A Tipperary Town man who has cooked in top restaurants around the world has come home to cook for the people of Tipperary.

Prime 74 is Tipperary’s new and most exciting casual dining restaurant. located on Main Street, Tipperary Town.

Tipperary man Martin Lovell is no stranger to creating mouth-watering Irish and European classical food. Having served his time in some of Ireland’s top restaurants and an extremely popular French restaurant in the heart of Manhattan New York, Martin is bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience back to his hometown with Prime 74.

“Working with the very best local seasonal produce is very important to me as we regularly change our menu to ensure that our customers enjoy our food at its very best,” Martin described the food at his new restaurant.

“It’s simple really, people want classical food with a contemporary twist, portions that are generous and that are good value for money served in a warm and friendly atmosphere and I am proud to say that’s exactly what we offer every day here at Prime 74.”

Whether its organic vegetables from Annie’s Farm in Cashel, Crowe’s Pork, Cooleeney Cheeses or Una O’Dwyer’s Cashel Fine Foods produce, the menu is a delicious fusion of elements from top local suppliers.

Prime 74 has an excellent team led by Martin with Phelepp Kellner, his Swiss Sous Chef and Pastry Chef Doireann O’Meara at his side.

The beautiful, two-storey restaurant has a unique relaxing ambience and there is a function room available that can cater for up to 50 guests exclusively.