The new gym/physical fitness centre Xtreme CSC officially opened in Duneske on 19th December 2016 and it is going from strength to strength since (excuse the pun!)

It was a great to see that a fantastic 200k range of equipment was installed for members use. They have a complete range of cardio, resistance and plate loaded equipment along with a fully equipped functional training rig and a separate studio to hold various other classes. They also have personal trainers, an onsite nutrition shop and they now have their own brand new Xtreme Gym accessories

It is great to hear that new class timetables in Spinning, TRX, Step Aerobics, Body Blast, Fighting Fit and Personal Training have just been announced with something for everyone (step aerobics for me!) The Gym also supports the Cahir Meet & Train Group and Cahir Operation Transformation with special rates for members so they are investing in the local community too .Well done to all those involved it is great to see lots of activity in the Gym once more! Why not start the New Year off well and call in and see the gym and all it offers for yourselves!