Ireland Sheep Dog Trials Finals come to Clonmel

Lovers of the country life are invited to observe the skills of Ireland’s top young sheepdogs at the Three Provinces Irish Finals, next weekend.

The national finals, which take place in a different province every year, will take place just outside Clonmel, at Kilmore, Thornbridge. The site is close to the Moyle Rovers grounds and will be signposted from Fethard and from the Ormond Stores on the Kilkenny Road.

Teams of the top young sheep dogs, and their handlers, will compete on the day for national honours. Not only that but spectators and buyers are expected to travel from across Europe to see the skilled working animals.

All the dogs taking part must have been under three years old on November 1.

Three teams will take part, one from each of Leinster, Munster and Connacht. A team consist of two dogs. There are junior and senior classes of competition and, in all, 30 dogs will take part in these sections.

There will also be a beginners’ class where dogs and their handlers can be any age. Qualifiers will come from each province.

One of the event organisers, Martin Walsh, says sheep dog trials have become a very big event in the last few years. He thanked Jack Kehoe for hosting the competition on his lands.

The competition takes place next Sunday, February 12, from 9am to 4pm and admission to free to all spectators - the more the merrier!