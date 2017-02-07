Maureen Purcell will be grand marshal of St. Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel

Community arts activist Maureen Purcell has been chosen as the grand marshal for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel.

Maureen is a leading light in both the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) and the South Tipp Arts Centre and the annual parade on Friday afternoon, March 17th will celebrate both groups.

STAG is now in its 50th year. Starting with a small number of amateur artists, it now operates with qualified art teachers tutoring art, craft and design.

The group has more than 40 adult artists and a junior branch catering for aspiring artists from 9 years up to Leaving Cert. These artists sell their paintings, sculptures and artwork locally and have also painted many community murals and scenery for shows in schools, as well as being involved with local theatre groups and festivals in Clonmel.

The South Tipperary Arts Centre, which has been in operation for the past 20 years, has also gone from strength to strength and has strongly supported the development of the arts in Tipperary.

The Arts Centre has been a main arts provider for the area, serving a population in the region of 100,000. The centre programmes a mixture of arts and cultural events including local, national and international visual arts, performing arts, music and literature.

​The ​Clonmel Bianconi Twinning Committee are again organising the ​St. Patrick's m​orning ​p​arade from the Town Hall at 11.30am to St. Mary’s Church for 12​ noon ​M​ass​,​ which will be celebrated in Irish.

This parade will be led by Banna Chluain Meala and will include​ c​ouncillors, representatives of ​local o​rganisations and visitors from Clonmel’s ​t​win ​t​owns.

The day will commence with a flag​-​raising ceremony at St. Patrick’s Well at 8.30am.

Once again the​ main St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which commences at 3pm​, will start from​ Cantwell Street​, just off​ Upper Irishtown​,​ and will follow​ the usual ​route through the town centre ​before finishing ​in Parnell Street outside the Town Hall.

District Mayor Andy Moloney says he hopes the parade will be bigger and better than ever and he's encouraging all local groups, clubs and organisations to take part.

"Everyone should get into the spirit of the occasion and make it something special", he says.

Any groups wishing to participate in the​ p​arade can do so up until Thursday March 2nd by going online to https://www.countytipperarychamber.com/2017-clonmel-st-patricks-day-parade-registration.html and completing the form and submitting it to Clonmel Chamber of Commerce.

To keep up-to-date on the parade, follow the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook page.