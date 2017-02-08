Daughter of Cahir's Rose of Tralee makes TV's Top Model show

When a trainee Ban-garda from Cahir won the Rose of Tralee in 1983 it made Brenda Hyland a famous face and household name all over Ireland.

Now her daughter Alannah Beirne is set for the same fame as she graces our TV screens as part of this year’s Next Top Model contenders.

Alannah, who is just 22, says her mother’s experience as Rose, and the modelling work she did thanks to winning the iconic competition, helped her take one of the coveted BNTM places.

Often compared to Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Alannahis described as ‘an Irish Amazonian’ – she is 6’0 tall.

She grew up in Naas and works as a assistant pub manager. Her official BNTM profiles describes her: “Alannah comes from a family full of musicians and often plays the flute in front of crowds. Alannah is also an outdoor enthusiast and a keen painter with an eye for visual merchandising.”

The series has already begun filming but Alannah can’t say how she got on or how far she made it in the competition. But she did say she loved her time in the BNTM house.

Above: Brenda Hyland in 1983

Recently graduated from college in visual merchandising and display, Alannah did a lot of work experience in her ‘local’ Kildare Village. She says she would like a career in modelling but I also loves fitness and nutrition.

Hopefully her mother’s words on winning the Rose of Tralee in 1983 will inspire Alannah – “My dreams and aspirations continue to motivate me even now as I journey with my family, as I know dreams really do come true!”

The new series of Britain's Next Top Model starts on March 16 at 9pm, on Lifetime.