Pictured above are some of the under 9 players from Cahir Park who took part in a blitz in Clerihan last weekend.

Cahir park had three teams in action last Sunday morning at the under 9 blitz in Clerihan.

Well done to all who braved the cold weather. It was a very enjoyable morning for all the lads.

The Academy continues for under 7s, 8s and 9s at Cahir Park every Saturday morning.