Book lovers invited to attend Fair

The twenty-second Tipperariana Book Fair goes ahead this coming Sunday, February 12, in Fethard Ballroom from 2pm to 6pm. The annual fair has now become a ‘fixture’ in the calendar of anyone interested in books of any sort, especially books relating to history, Ireland and of course, Tipperary.

The fair is now the biggest one-day antiquarian and second-hand book fair in Ireland. Over thirty book dealers from all over Ireland – from Armagh to Wexford to West Cork – come with a huge collection of ‘collectable’ books on all conceivable subjects. Books of Irish Interest are always the most sought after, but also present will be books on war, aviation, sport, travel, explorers, hobbies and the list goes on. Book prices with dealers can range from €5 to €500, and prices - like all prices- depend on the demand for that particular item and the condition and appearance of the book.

There are also thousands of cheap books available at the Fethard Historical Society stall where all new and old ‘donated books’ are sold and for €5 you could also acquire a ‘bag of books’. People have been very generous over the years by donating high quality books –including recent paperbacks - which are then sold on the society’s stand at the fair. Donated books are still accepted and can be delivered to the Ballroom on this Friday night after 8pm, and on this Saturday from 10am to 4pm, or by contacting 086 3905373 or 052 6131537 to arrange a collection.

A feature of the Book Fair, since 1996, has been the presence of authors of ‘Tipperary’ interest books’ published in the previous year, who are invited to come long to promote, sell and sign their books. Pride of place will go to Gerard O’Meara from Lorrha this year, whose wonderful book ‘Lorrha People in the Great War’, was chosen as the ‘Tipperariana Book of the Year’ for 2016.

Another O’Meara, Martin (of O’Meara Camping fame), will be launching a complete new edition of his father’s famous book of 1937, ‘The Spirit of Tipperary’. The book, by national teachers P. O’Meara M.A. and T. McDonald M.A., both from Toomevara, will first be seen in its reprinted format at the Fethard Fair with Martin O’Meara in attendance.

Many other Authors , including Donnchadh O’Cinnéide (In Song and Story), Mark Fitzell (The Many Faces of Cashel), Seamus King ( Betwixt the Arras and Lough Derg), will also be present to meet and greet the public.

Cheap day out!

The Fethard Book Fair makes for a great day out for anyone interested in the world of books. Doors open from 2pm to 6pm and the entry fee is still €2, with children going free. There is a Café on site, a piano player on stage and lots of browsing and bargains to be had. Further information on www.tipperariana.com