Panto a roaring success

The committee, cast and crew of Cahir Pantomime Society's 2017 show ‘Puss in Boots’ would like to thank everyone for their support.

The show was a huge success, filling the hall every matinee show and night show with expectant audiences.

It could not have been done without the amazing committee, the hardworking production team and the very talented cast under the expert eye of Cahir's long time pantomime producer John Hally.

The panto was lovely mix of several other favourite pantomimes with characters such as Hansel and Gretal and the Giant from Jack and The Beanstalk as well as TV characters such as Miriam O’Callaghan, newsreader popping up on stage.

There was lots of dancing and singing and many, many jokes and other funny bits as well as the usual “Oh no you don’ts” or do’s all making for a very entertaining family show.

Cahir Pantomime Society wishes to say a huge thank you also to all their sponsors, the people who volunteer their time in front and at back of stage and of course the audience too.

Their shows are a community effort with many community groups getting involved in some way.

It was fantastic to have Cahir Men’s Shed, Sweet things, Cahir/Clonmel Majorettes and Cahir Youth Choir all involved.

We thank each and every one of you and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.