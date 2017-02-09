Man dies after recovery from Tipperary Lake
A man in his 60s has died after he was taken from a lake in Tipperary this morning.
The incident happened at Lough Derg, in Terryglass Harbour.
The alarm was raised shortly before 10am and the scene was attended by the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat and the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard.
The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick but died a short time later.
Gardaí say a postmortem will now take place.
