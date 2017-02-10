Carrick-on-Suir student to present his study on concussion injuries in rugby at University of Limerick

A Carrick-on-Suir CBS student has been invited to present his National Young Scientist Project about concussion injuries in rugby to sport science academics at the University of Limerick.

Transition Year student Morgan McKnight will give the presentation on his project “Raising Awareness of the Attitudes and Delayed Effects of Concussion in Rugby at UL in October.

Rugby clubs also want to look at his project to promote awareness of safety in rugby among their players. He will also give workshops on the issue at his school.

His project attracted a lot of attention at the recent National BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS.

Health Minister Simon Harris stopped to talk to Morgan at the exhibition and the heads of Sports Science at the University of Limerick UL and Neuroscience Department at UCD showed great interest in his project.

Morgan, who will attend the MSD Bright Ideas Competition in March, is a keen rugby player, who played Carrick-on-Suir RFC for three years and now plays for Clanwilliam RFC.

For the Young Scientist Project, he interviewed players, parents and coaches to document how informed they were on concussion and its delayed effects; to establish their attitudes to this issue and how they should act on it.

He gathered facts from professionals and attended a seminar with IRFU 1st Aid and Concussion Coordinator Shane Mooney last October. Morgan suggested, in his project, that professional rugby clubs could help out with the smaller clubs in terms of sharing knowledge and promoting safe play.

He stated that sharing information at club level through leaflets, safety awareness raising talks and adherence to ‘return to play’ protocols is vital to health and safety.

Morgan produced a 3-minute video summary of his project for parents, players and coaches with help from Technical Advisor Steven O’Donnell from WIT.

He talked about the potential effects of concussion on the brain and had a 3D model of a brain on display at the Young Scientist Exhibition along with his posters, leaflets, video and a project diary.

Students and staff at CBS Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir are proud of Morgan’s success. And Morgan said he wished to thank everyone who helped him develop the project.