Carrick-on-Suir grandparents go back to school for a day

Carrick-on-Suir's Presentation Primary School opened its doors and heart to its students' grandparents.

Grandparents Day was a very important element of the Presentation's Catholic Schools Week celebrations.

Grandparents visited their grandchildren's classes on Wednesday, February 1 to listen to songs, stories and rhymes recited by the students. They got to meet and chat with their grandkids and even saw the school's new born chicks.

"It was a wonderful celebration of grandparents and an acknwledgement of the special part they play in the lives of our students," said Presentation Primary School Principal Valerie Slattery, who thanked all who were involved in the day.

