'Lack-lustre' Dáil atittude to empty units in Ardfinnan criticised

The government has been criticised for it’s lack of vision for the empty business units in Ardfinnan.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Mattie McGrath TD and the minister’s response has now been slammed by local councillor Martin Lonergan.

Cllr Martin Lonergan criticised the government for an ongoing lack of vision for the creation of local jobs follow a response received to a Parliamentary Question in relation to Ardfinnan Village which was tabled by Deputy McGrath.

Commenting on the response Cllr Lonergan said, “When it comes to investment in Ardfinnan in terms of the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and the IDA, it is been lack-lustre to non-existent over a number of years.

“As part of his Parliamentary Question to the Minister, Deputy McGrath at my request, asked her if the Department and the IDA would endeavour to advise companies of the availability of two vacated plants in Ardfinnan Village in particular, and encourage them to locate there.

“The response was, lack-lustre to say the least despite the fact that Ardfinnan had, over the years, up to three strong industries located in the immediate area, the fact that the former Moy ISOVER facility is available, has its own gas supply and has been lying vacant for a number of years and the fact that the old paper factory remains vacant and unfortunately is falling into decline and will become a derelict site if investment is not forthcoming!”

“While the Minister confirmed that the IDA are aware of the facility in Ardfinnan, both Deputy McGrath and I remain concerned that not enough vision or effort is been made, indeed not only in Ardfinnan but across the Clonmel/Cahir Borough District,”concluded Cllr. Lonergan.