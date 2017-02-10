Clonmel breast cancer survivors plan a busy year on the river

Clonmel's Suir Dragon Paddlers are planning ahead for a busy year on the river and are looking for new members to join their rowing crew.

Suir Dragon Paddlers are a group of breast cancer survivors and their supporters.

The team was formed in 2013 and are based in the Clonmel Rowing Club.

International research shows that the exercise associated with dragon boat paddling is hugely beneficial in reducing the risk of breast cancer recurring.

It also helps prevent and improve lymphedema, a debilitating condition which sometimes develops after breast cancer surgery.

Figures show that one in ten women in Ireland will develop breast cancer at some stage in their lives while men can also develop breast cancer.

There is a very social side to the Suir Dragon Paddlers - they celebrate whenever they have a reason or an excuse!

But is it isn’t all play, they train hard and during 2016 the team competed in regattas in Athy, Carlow, Dublin and a friendly regatta in Cork.

And for the first time they travelled to Henley-on-Thames in the UK for the winter series. This was over a much longer distance than the team normally compete, it was over 7 kilometres instead of the usual 200 metres!

"We were delighted to bring home our first medal", said a crew member.

If you would like to find out more about the Suir Dragon Paddlers please check out their Facebook page, website www.suirdragonpaddlers.com or call Carol on 087-623-9808.

They would be delighted to hear from you and always welcome new members.