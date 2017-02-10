Tipperary hurling and football teams for weekend league games announced

As his side prepares to line out for the opening fixture of this season's Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has named his starting XV to take on Dublin in Roinn 1 in Croke Park, this Saturday, February 11th at 5pm.

With Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) previously announced as captain, Ryan hands league debuts to Steven O'Brien (Ballina) and Aidan McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields) as Tipp commence this hurling year in the same venue where they successfully signed off the last.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill; 2. Donagh Maher - Burgess; 3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane; 4. John O'Keeffe - Clonoulty-Rossmore; 5. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy; 6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields; 7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields; 8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh; 9. Kieran Bergin - Killenaule; 10. Steven O'Brien - Ballina; 11. Jason Forde - Silvermines; 12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney; 13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule; 14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch; 15. Aidan McCormack - Thurles Sarsfields

Meanwhile the Tipperary Senior football team to play Sligo in Round 2 of the Allianz Football League Division 3 encounter in Semple Stadium on Sunday next, February 12th at 2pm has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

Following on in positive fashion, Kearns keeps faith in the same team that lined out the last day as Tipp bid for a second home win in as many games.

His side lines out as follows; 1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash; 2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers; 3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule; 4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan; 5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials; 6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers; 7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule; 8. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers; 9. Martin Dunne - Moyle Rovers; 10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle; 11. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney; 12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill; 13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen; 14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials; 15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane