Hundreds flock to exciting All Provinces Sheepdog Trials in Clonmel

Hundreds of people, both competitors and spectators alike, flocked to the farm of Jack Kehoe at Kilmore, Thorn Bridge, Clonmel, for the Three Provinces Nursery Sheepdog Trials yesterday, Sunday, February 12.

The top young dogs and their handlers from Munster, Leinster and Connacht travelled to compete in this year’s final after excelling in their nursery leagues in their prospective provinces over the winter months. The event was kindly sponsored by Kasco Dog Feeds in Cashel who provided the main prizes for the event.

Above: Pictured at the 3 Provinces Sheep Dog Nursery Trials Finals - Andrew Grady Roscommon, Tommy Brennan Louth and Toddy Lambe Wexford.

The sheep were Scottish Blackface ram lambs and were quite testing around the sheepdog trial course. Any handler and dog that completed the course would have been very happy with themselves given the conditions on the day.

Above: Winners - Conor Healy & Mol (Beginners Winner), Martin Walsh, Joe McMonagle & Jess (Senior Class) & Tom O’Sullivan & Tess (Junior Class).

In the junior class, Tom O’Sullivan from Killarney, Co. Kerry and his 1yr old North-Hill Tess came out on top with a good run. David Cahill and Meg from Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and Mike Healy and Vic also from Killarney, Co. Kerry came in a close second and third place respectively.

Above: Tom O'Sullivan, Killarney, Kerry, competing in the 3 Provinces Sheep Dog Nursery Trials Finals.

Joe McMonagle from Mountbellew, Co. Galway and his bitch Jess won the senior class with a calm controlled run. Louise Amos and Fleet also from Co. Galway came a close second.

There was a great interested in the beginners class as competitors as young as twelve years old were participating. In the end Conor Healy from Co. Wicklow and Mol won this class with Keith Morris and Tess from Glencar, Co. Kerry coming in second place.

Above: Enjoying the 3 Provinces Sheep Dog Nursery Trials Finals - John O'Brien Burncourt, Louise Amos England, Dan Morrissey Cloneen, Esther Lambe-Lam Holland, Claire Molloy Achill.

Full results

Junior Class:

1 Tom O'Sullivan and North-Hill Tess

2 David Cahill and Meg

3 Michael Healy and Bryn-Yr-Orsedd Vic

4 Billy Ryan and Jet

5 Donal Foley and Knockmaa Jet

6 Caolan Byrne and Ava

7 Martin Walsh and Kate

Beginners Class:

1 Conor Healy and Mol

2 Keith Morris and Tess

3 Winston Pierce and Scott

4 Monika Vanourek and Sailor

5 Ian Bracewell and Llwynsarn Floss

6 Tara Foley and Jem

Senior Class:

Dan Morrissey, Con McGarry and Pat Murphy

1 Joe McMonagle and Jess

2 Louise Amos and Fleet

3 Peter Colcannon and Sweep

4 Martin Walsh and Nan

5 Johnny O'Brien and Kate

6 Bill Seale and Sam

7 Tony Kearins and Glen

Above: Pictured at the 3 Provinces Sheep Dog Nursery Trials Finals were Tara and Donal Foley, Kerry, with their dogs Jem and Jed.

Below: International visitors enjoying the 3 Provinces Sheep Dog Nursery Trials Finals -Mirjam Lettner Austria, Martin Walsh Kilmore Tipperary, Krisztina Rozanich Hungary, Kevin Evans Wales.