Drugs found in house searches in Cahir and Clogheen

Gardai seized small quantities of drugs while searching a house in Clogheen and two houses in Cahir over the past week.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman reported that an estimated €200 of cannabis was found in the search of a premises occupied by three people in Clogheen last Friday, February 10. About €100 worth of cannabis and medication tablets were seized in the search of two homes at Barnora, Cahir last Wednesday, February 8.

He said a file on the two cases is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.