Excellence Award for Carrick on Suir shop

Five Tipperary SPAR stores were awarded one of retail’s highest honours at the annual SPAR 5 Star Awards – including the SPAR store on John Street in Carrick on Suir.

SPAR retailers from across Ireland attended the awards ceremony which was held at Killashee House, Co. Kildare and hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the SPAR brand in Ireland.

The SPAR 5 Star Awards, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association, were given to SPAR stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

The winners excelled in all areas of inspection, displaying exemplary standards across their stores.

194 stores received 5 Star Awards including;

• Heaphy’s SPAR John Street, Carrick-on-Suir

• Farrell’s SPAR Ballina

• Foley’s SPAR Gortlandroe, Nenagh

• Harvey’s SPAR Thurles

• Heaphy’s SPAR Roscrea

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director said, “SPAR stores are renowned for demonstrating industry leading standards. The SPAR 5 Star Awards Scheme is one that retailers must be committed to year round. Maintaining the highest standards in customer care and food safety consistently on a daily basis is no easy feat and these retailers work extremely hard in order to achieve this. I’m delighted to see five Tipperary stores achieve the mark this year and get the recognition they deserve.”

The SPAR 5 Star Awards Scheme is a rolling scheme where participants must undergo rigorous year long assessments across a range of categories including customer care, shop presentation, food safety and retailing innovation.