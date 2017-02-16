Carrick-on-Suir solar energy farm granted planning permission

Tipperary Co. Council has granted planning permission for a solar energy farm to be developed near Carrick-on-Suir town.

Kerry based Solar Sense SPV 1 Ltd was been approved conditional permission to construct 36,500 square metres of solar panels on ground mounted frames on a site in the townlands of Ballynagrana and Deeparklodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

However Solar Sense will have to wait until March to find out whether full planning permission has been granted to the renewable energy project.

The Council's grant of permission can be appealed to An Bord Pleanala up to four weeks after the conditional grant of permission was made, which was last Wednesday, February 8.