Grandparents Day at Cashel Boys School

Songs, games and fun were the order of the day as families came together to mark Grandparents Day at John the Baptist Boys National School, last week.

Ms Caitriona Crosse, class teacher and her Junior Infant class at St John the Baptist BNS hosted the Grandparents Day events in the school.

Grandparents Day takes place as part of Catholic Schools Week. Grandparents are very special and the boys invited their grandparents, as well as some other family members, in to their classroom to sing songs and play games with them. The boys had their artwork on display and the afternoon finished with some refreshments for everyone.